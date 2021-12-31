4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $1,600,000

Build your private estate or farm on this beautiful acreage, backing to 4th Creek. 134+/- acres with approximately 50 cleared/farmed and over 2300 ft of road frontage. The rest is wooded land backing to Fourth Creek with views of the Brushy Mountains possible with a little more clearing. This is prime hunting land located just 10 minutes to downtown Statesville in the sought after northwest area. Conveniently located just 3.5 miles to I-40 with easy access to I-77, Charlotte, Winston-Salem and Hickory. Approximately 7.5 acres lie in a flood fringe area along 4th Creek. Home was recently used as a rental property and could be fixed up as a guest home, caretaker home or lived in while you build your private estate. Public water is available. Small silo in pictures has been removed from property. Two tax pins combined are 4726.44.0446 and 4726.43.3693.