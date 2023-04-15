Welcome to lake community living in this captivating to-be-built home in serene Sherrills Ford, 0.6 miles from shopping and restaurants. Experience tranquility and ample space for entertaining in your lovely home and spacious yard. Host backyard events, consider a pool addition, and explore the lake via nearby access with your kayak or canoe. This 4-bed, 3-bath, 2-story Farmhouse offers a luxurious owner's suite with a spa-like bathroom and extra-large walk-in closet. Enjoy upgrades; granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, chic light fixtures, modern hardware. The floor plan features family room, dedicated office, kitchen with island, & versatile bonus room. Additional highlights: recessed lighting, ceiling fans in bedrooms, family room, an office, LVP flooring, and elegant tile in bathrooms. The exterior boasts hardboard siding, stylish brick accents, 2-car garage, and drop zone. Don't miss this special opportunity! Schedule a showing today & experience luxury for yourself.