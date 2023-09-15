Discover serenity in this tranquil community, where cherished memories await. Your exquisite home will sit on a generous 2.6+ acre lot. This is a waterfront lot where you can enjoy canoeing, kayaking and other water sports that do not require a dock or pier. This charming two-story farmhouse offers four bedrooms and three lavish bathrooms. The owner's suite epitomizes luxury with its spaciousness and an expansive walk-in closet that's a dream for storage enthusiasts. Every detail is a mark of sophistication: from the granite countertops and stainless steel appliances to the contemporary light fixtures and hardware. The home is thoughtfully designed with a family room, dedicated office, kitchen island, and an expansive bonus room. The interior shines with LVP flooring, tiles in every bathroom, recessed lighting, and ceiling fans in key areas. Outside, the three-car garage, hardboard siding, and brick accents elevate the home's curb appeal. A definite must-see!