4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $916,350

Welcome home to Cypress Farms, a custom home community with Estate Size lots just off of NC-150 in Sherrills Ford with community lake access to Lake Norman. Close to restaurants, grocery stores, gyms, marinas and much more. The Eric floor plan offers gorgeous exterior featuring fiber cement siding/shake stone, and covered back porch. Interior features: Kitchen with luxury island, custom cabinets with dove tail drawers and doors and soft close drawers, granite counter tops, single wall over and microwave combo, 5 burner gas cooktop, dishwasher and vent hood. Primary bedroom down with luxury bath and oversized walk in closet, secondary bedroom suite down for guests, luxury vinyl plank flooring, tile and carpet, interior stairs: custom red oak stair treads with painted risers, stained Georgian handrail with 5 1/2" newel post and painted 1'5/8" square wooden balusters, 5 1/4" crown molding in main areas and 7 1/4" colonial oversized baseboards. Custom mantel and fireplace.