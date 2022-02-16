4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $899,900

Beautiful, 2 Story/Basement, 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath Home located on spacious, 1.06 acre lot in private, quiet cul-de-sac in highly desirable, lake community! Deeded boat slip! Covered Front Porch! 2 car, attached, side load garage on main & 1 car, attached garage in basement (253 sq ft - used for storage/workshop, great storage for jet ski/golf cart)! Impressive, 2 Story Foyer w/extensive millwork & great architectural details! Spacious Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, massive island w/seating/storage, custom tile back splash, custom light fixtures & more! Keeping Room! Primary Bedroom on main w/2 walk in closets & luxury bath! Dual staircases! Guest Bedroom w/private bath on upper level! 2 secondary Bedrooms on upper level w/Jack & Jill bath! Huge Bonus Room! Amazing Basement Level (fully finished in 2019) offers Recreation/Family Room w/wet bar & beverage frig, Flex Rooms & Full Bath! Screened Porch! Large Deck for private, tranquil views!