Welcome to Cypress Farms, a New Custom Home Community with Lake Access located in Sherrills Ford! Luxury Estate Size lots, located close to Restaurants, Grocery Stores, Gyms, Marinas and so much more! The Coleman Plan offers a Luxury Exterior with fiber cement siding lap with board and batten and stone. Covered back porch and courtyard garage. Interior features boasts luxury style kitchen with Over Sized Island, Custom Cabinets with soft close drawers and doors, single wall oven with microwave combo, 5 burner gas stove, dishwasher and vented hood. Kitchen opens to the two story Great Room w/ gas fireplace. Primary Bedroom on Main w/ Zero Entry Shower with Spa like feel and Oversized Walk in Closet. Main Floor also has Secondary Suite with full bath for guests! Second floor offers one bedroom with ensuite bathroom and one bedroom with jack and Jill. Large loft area for multiple uses and an option for a future bonus room or complete for extra space. Walk in Storage area. Drop zone down