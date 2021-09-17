4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $875,000

Great potential as AIRBNB or VRBO! Beautifully maintained Waterfront home with NO HOA! Open concept living at its finest with cathedral ceilings in the main living areas and open water views from most rooms. Kitchen includes granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Primary bedroom is located on the main level with a deluxe primary bathroom which includes a garden tub. Amazing great room with fireplace and windows overlooking waterfront backyard. Huge deck with waterfront view - perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located to grocery, restaurants, and shops and easily accessible to I-77 and I-40. Welcome home!