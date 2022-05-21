4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $825,335

Welcome to Cypress Farms, a new community just off of NC-150 in the lovely lake access Lake Norman community of Sherrills Ford! This proposed, semi-custom home, located on a large lot, is your chance to enjoy the privacy that welcomes you home in Cypress Farms. Lot 5 is a 0.70+/- acre lot with a proposed “Breckenridge” model. This two-story home has an open, split bedroom floor plan with four spacious bedrooms and 4 full baths. Standard Upgrades include luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern light fixtures, and hardware! Country living with city conveniences. All photos are a builder representation.