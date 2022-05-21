 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $825,335

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $825,335

Welcome to Cypress Farms, a new community just off of NC-150 in the lovely lake access Lake Norman community of Sherrills Ford! This proposed, semi-custom home, located on a large lot, is your chance to enjoy the privacy that welcomes you home in Cypress Farms. Lot 5 is a 0.70+/- acre lot with a proposed “Breckenridge” model. This two-story home has an open, split bedroom floor plan with four spacious bedrooms and 4 full baths. Standard Upgrades include luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern light fixtures, and hardware! Country living with city conveniences. All photos are a builder representation.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert