4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $757,900

New construction in very desirable Sherrills Ford community. Enter this Craftsman style home through its inviting front porch, move past the foyer into the 2 story great room which opens into the Chef's kitchen huge island, stainless steel appliance package. Other features: 2 car side load garage and third car utility garage, Owners suite features shower and freestanding tub. Upper floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a loft area.

WATCH NOW: 'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits the jackpot when Prize Patrol visits

With one hand holding a bottle of champagne and the other an oversized certificate declaring him the winner of $1 million from Publishers Clearing House, Bruce Saunders stood on the front porch of his western Davie County Monday and rattled off a list of things he plans spend his spend money on — medical bills, fixing his lawnmower and helping family members.

