Welcome to CYPRESS FARMS, SEMI CUSTOM HOMES WITH LAKE ACCESS . Proposed semi-custom home, located on a large lot, your chance to enjoy the privacy that welcomes you home. Gorgeous proposed NEW CONSTRUCTION. The SUNDANCE is a delightful home that boasts 4 bedrooms, family room, dedicated office, kitchen with large island, recessed lights, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, tile bathrooms, a large yard, front entry 2 car garage, Hard Coat Stucco or Hardi Board exterior with STONE ACCENT. There is plenty of closet space, primary bedroom has LARGE walk-in closet and gorgeous bathroom! Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, bonus room, family room. Close in proximity to HWY-150, Highway 16, restaurants, grocery stores, gyms, marinas, medical, shopping and daycare center. Any images, dimensions, and finishes given are illustrative of this house type, and individual properties may differ. ALL PHOTOS ARE BUILDER REPRESENTATIONS. Pre approved buyers can meet with the builder to choose options and upgrades.