4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $725,000

Meticulously & Beautifully Built,4 Bedroom,2.5 bath Home steps away from own deeded boat slip, located on 3/4 acre lot in highly desirable,Lake Access community! OPEN PLAN w/tons of architectural details & luxury, high end finishes! Freshly painted throughout 2 story Great Room features floor to ceiling, stone, gas fireplace, custom built in's ,crown molding, plenty of natural light & hardwood flooring! Newly updated Gourmet Kitchen offers granite counters, stainless steel appliances, huge center island w/seating & storage, new Wolf 48" gas cook range w/infrared dual griddle, custom cabinetry and tile back splash, custom desk/niche, & spacious breakfast area. Large Primary Bedroom on main offers deep tray ceiling, ceiling fan/light, large windows for nice natural light, private access to patio, & large walk -in closet. New Carpet Spacious Bedrooms & Large Bonus! Fabulous, Peaceful Backyard w/expansive paver patio,stone fireplace & gas grill w/bar. 1000sq ft of outdoor entertaining area

