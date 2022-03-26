Gorgeous NEW CONSTRUCTION in Sherrills Ford. Don't miss this beautiful custom built home...EXPECTED COMPLETION TIMEFRAME IS JULY 2022. This delightful home boasts 4 bedrooms, family room, dedicated office, kitchen with island, can lights, LVP flooring, tile in the bathrooms, large yard, 2 car garage, Hard Coat Stucco exterior with stone accent. There is plenty of closet space, the primary bedroom has a LARGE walk in closet. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, bonus room and family room...Come see it while it is in progress...This is expected to sell fast...one of a kind. Mooresville Realty 704-663-0990 www.mooresvillerealty.com
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $618,330
