Gorgeous custom home sitting on almost 2 acres! Relax on your back porch and listen to the beautiful creek and waterfall that the home overlooks! Feels like you have your own mountain getaway, yet you're in the perfect location in the ever-growing Sherrills Ford. Spacious master suite on main level has views of the creek and a massive walk-in closet. Nice open tuscan style kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Huge finished basement with high ceilings and plenty of flex space for rec room, office, gym, theatre, as well as a TON of storage. The Mountain Creek community is a beautiful neighborhood with maintained walking trails and custom homes on large lots. Feels like you're away from it all but with an easy commute to Mooresville, Charlotte, and everything the Lake Norman area offers.
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $580,000
