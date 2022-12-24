4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $499,000

Relocation forcing move, great opportunity, bring all offers. MAGNOLIA COVE Living, HOA includes yard maintenance! Main floor owner’s suite: spacious 18 x 14 bedroom with tray ceiling, elegant bath: upgraded cabinets, oversized shower with stylish 12 x 24 tile & Lgr 12 x 7 WIC. Stately open concept living with 11' tray ceiling in great room & 10' ceilings throughout, wide hallways, 8 ft. doors, stunning wide plank wood floors. Main Flr Flex Rm ideal Guest Rm - Home Office or Study. Chef's Dream Kitchen: massive island, breakfast bar, cabinets perfect for occasional cookware, upgrade 42" soft close cabinets, beautiful quartz countertops, deep SS sink, large walk-in pantry, & SS appliances, a top-of-line range with many features: Wi-Fi use & air fryer. Enjoy Outdoor living on your covered rocking chair porch & covered back patio. Minutes to Lake Norman Mountain Creek Park: pickleball, dog park, fishing, canoe/kayak, mountain biking & hiking trails. Denver- Mooresville-Charlotte