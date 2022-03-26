Open concept floor plan great for entertaining features breakfast area, breakfast bar and formal dining room with coffer ceiling, picture frame molding and chair rail. Granite counters and ample kitchen cabinets with large walk-in pantry. Main floor guest bedroom or home office. Mud room off garage entry. Large owners suite with sitting area, huge walk-in closet, dual vanities and granite counters. Oversize secondary bedrooms upstairs. Bonus/loft area. Jumbo size laundry room. Beautiful paver patio area with grill island, landscaping additions and stone walkway. Fenced backyard backs up to community amenities. Amenities include swimming pool, bocce ball court, pickleball court and playground. Convenient to Publix shopping complex, Lake Norman Marina/Midway Marina and future commercial development at Slanting Bridge/150 intersection. This one checks all the boxes!
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $435,000
