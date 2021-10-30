4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $360,000

Welcome to your cozy new home! Specifically located on a premium lot in the community which is level and backs up to the woods with a seasonal view of the lake. Immediately you will notice this home is appointed with wainscoting and large crown throughout the entry and dining, coffered ceilings, beautiful hardwoods, as well as granite tops in kitchen and all baths. Upstairs you will find a massive master suite boasting tile floors and a large tub along with glassed shower. Also on the second level you will find three more bedrooms with ample space and walk in closets. This house features tons of storage with large linen closets and a nice attic space with pull down stairs. Situated in a great community with a large pool and water features, tennis courts, and even corn hole courts. This house is a entertainers dream not to mention the propane in ground grill and massive upgraded patio for hosting and/or enjoying the wonderful NC weather!
