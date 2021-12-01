Immaculate waterfront oasis sitting on 276 feet of shoreline with incredible sunset views! Ideally located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac on a sprawling 1.09 acres, this 2015 custom build offers the ultimate in privacy. Desirable open floor plan with Brazilian walnut floors, soaring 10 ft ceilings, and captivating lake views. Chef’s kitchen features commercial grade custom hood, Thermador appliances, 6 burner gas cooktop and 2 dishwashers. Main level primary bedroom with luxury bath and designer closet. Huge bonus room with cork flooring. Expansive lower level offers full secondary living quarters with kitchen, wine cellar, media room, gym, 2 full baths and steam shower. Soak in the lake views from the multi-level outdoor living areas including a covered terrace with gas fireplace, paver patio, outdoor cook station, gas fire pit and hot tub. Private covered dock with low maintenance Trex. Extra deep 3-car garage allows for ample storage and parking. An incredible waterfront offering!
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $2,380,000
