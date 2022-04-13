Must see beautiful all brick home on the point of the peninsula with perfect sunset views. Deep water dock, just off of the main channel with covered slip, floating dock and gazebo. Fully finished basement with second kitchen for entertaining, bedroom suite and a full bath off of the patio with steam shower. Large deck on main floor and patio on lower level. Main floor Primary bedroom. Side load garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $2,000,000
