 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $2,000,000

4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $2,000,000

Must see beautiful all brick home on the point of the peninsula with perfect sunset views. Deep water dock, just off of the main channel with covered slip, floating dock and gazebo. Fully finished basement with second kitchen for entertaining, bedroom suite and a full bath off of the patio with steam shower. Large deck on main floor and patio on lower level. Main floor Primary bedroom. Side load garage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert