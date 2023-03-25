Welcome to 2856 Sherrills Stream Dr. in beautiful Sherrills Ford, NC! This stunning 4-bed, 2-bath home is available for rent and is perfect for anyone looking for a spacious and comfortable living space. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by a spacious and open floor plan that's perfect for entertaining. The living room is bright and airy, with large windows that let in plenty of natural light. The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinet space for storage. The primary suite features a large walk-in closet and a luxurious en-suite bathroom with dual sinks, a soaking tub, and a separate shower. Outside, you'll find a spacious backyard that's perfect for relaxing and enjoying the beautiful North Carolina weather. Sherrills Stream Dr. is just minutes from Lake Norman and all the outdoor activities it has to offer. You'll also be close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.