4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $1,700,000

Stunning, new construction, custom built waterfront home under construction by respected GP Kon Custom Homes. Projected completion date of 4/2022 allows plenty of time for buyer to customize many of the selections and truly make this their dream home. Home will feature 2 stories plus finished basement and the convenience of an elevator. 4 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths. Plans include many luxury features and allowances. Private pier/dock and great water view. As of 5/28/21, home is at foundation stage. Photos show floor plans.