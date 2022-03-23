Lake Norman living at it's finest. Whether you are looking for a permanent home or a vacation home, this is your pick. Situated in a deep water cove this home is just a short boat ride to the main channel and an easy boat ride to the most popular restaurants on the lake. The spacious primary suite featuring coffered ceilings, sitting area and large master bath is on the main level. The kitchen with an eat at bar, breakfast area is open to the large great room with fireplace. For those who love to entertain, the lower level offers plenty of areas, billiard room, game room, full kitchen with bar and great room. $10,000 painting allowance with acceptable offer Solar panels were added in 2019 and water filtration system was added in 2018 The covered dock has a boat lift and jet ski lifts, with plenty of room for your lake toys. Furniture to convey with acceptable offer.
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $1,485,000
