Custom waterfront home on 1.39 acres w/covered dock in a quiet, private cove, minutes from the new Villages of Sherrills Ford! Panoramic views of LKN & over 300ft. of shoreline, this home maximizes both a wonderful wooded lot & lake living! Open floor plan w/tons of natural light, designer finishes & beautiful hardwood floors! An entertainer's dream w/large open living room, 14ft. tray ceiling complete w/wood-burning fireplace. Gourmet kitchen w/island, custom cabinets, Bosch SS appliances, gas range & walk-thru pantry w/ private office/work station. Main level Guest suite & Owner's suite w/luxurious en-suite bath, dual vanities, oversized shower & separate soaking tub w/2 spacious walk-in closets. Second level guestrooms, full bath & over 500 sq. ft unfinished storage perfect for future family/bonus room! Lake views from the large covered front porch, the open rear deck, or the screened-in rear porch that's already pre-wired for outdoor entertaining! Newly Installed Generac generator.
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $1,295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Statesville man was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison on a firearms charge.
Search warrants from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office investigation on Loram Drive raise more questions than answers as investigators conti…
Alexander County couple charged in 1991 baby death case; body of infant found 30 years ago in Nags Head
- Updated
DNA evidence from a 1991 baby death on the coast of North Carolina has led authorities to an Alexander County couple.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 21-27. L…
- Updated
Judging from the hundreds of children and their parents in Downtown Statesville, moving up trick-or-treat a day didn’t have a noticeable effec…
If you’re looking for plants for your home or business that you can’t find in just any store, The Southern Jungle is ready for you to walk thr…
- Updated
OLIN—Halfway there.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 14-20. L…
- Updated
Statesville clinched the inaugural Western Foothills Athletic Conference championship outright in Wednesday night’s regular-season finale, dom…