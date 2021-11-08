The stunning, timeless, and coastal elegance on the shores of Lake Norman in the Caccia Cove Subdivision captures your attention the minute you turn into the driveway. Luxury abounds inside and out. Newly remodeled, the spacious gourmet kitchen is the center of the home for easy entertaining. The first-floor owner's suite just exudes luxury with nothing but beautiful views of the lake, and its soaking tub makes every day feel like you're at the spa. The steps lead to your 2nd-floor movie theater, full bath and large walk-in attic, more bedrooms, and your private office. You will just love the courtyard while the impressive lawn expands the outdoor living and entertaining spaces. Imagine a weeklong vacation with extended family…or lakeside holiday events with friends, wondering should you take the car or the boat to dinner tonight?
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $1,200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Statesville man died Saturday morning when a truck he was riding in struck a tree on U.S. 64 East.
- Updated
A two-car accident sent the occupants of both vehicles to the hospital and closed Sullivan Road for more than an hour Tuesday.
- Updated
A former firefighter and paramedic faces misdemeanor drug charges stemming from a domestic incident, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
Most of the garden at T.C. Harris’ home is showing the signs of fall after what he described as a good year, but in a simple flower bed behind…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. …
- Updated
RALEIGH — North Iredell accepted the runner-up trophy at the conclusion of Saturday’s match.
- Updated
Part of Iredell County went to the polls on Tuesday as voters in Davidson, Harmony, Love Valley, Mooresville, and the Mooresville Graded Schoo…
The weather will be cool and overcast but it should be a perfect fall day to enjoy the 18th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest in downtown Statesville.
- Updated
Tuesday was Election Day for some races in Iredell County. Voters in Mooresville were choosing between two men as at-large representative on t…
- Updated
No. 2 seed Statesville kicked off its NCHSAA 3A state playoff journey with a resounding 49-0 win over the No. 31 seed Enka on Friday night.