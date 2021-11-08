4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $1,200,000

The stunning, timeless, and coastal elegance on the shores of Lake Norman in the Caccia Cove Subdivision captures your attention the minute you turn into the driveway. Luxury abounds inside and out. Newly remodeled, the spacious gourmet kitchen is the center of the home for easy entertaining. The first-floor owner's suite just exudes luxury with nothing but beautiful views of the lake, and its soaking tub makes every day feel like you're at the spa. The steps lead to your 2nd-floor movie theater, full bath and large walk-in attic, more bedrooms, and your private office. You will just love the courtyard while the impressive lawn expands the outdoor living and entertaining spaces. Imagine a weeklong vacation with extended family…or lakeside holiday events with friends, wondering should you take the car or the boat to dinner tonight?