4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $1,200,000

Enjoy lake life in this gorgeous, 4 bedroom home with views from almost every room! Walk in to a welcoming, freshly painted great room that flows into the kitchen and spacious eating area. Large primary bedroom on the main level has access out to the back deck, that you can sit on in the mornings and enjoy watching the sunrise. Primary bathroom has a soaker tub, dual vanity and a spacious walk in closet. Upstairs has two bedrooms with a shared bathroom. Don't miss all of the extra attic storage up there! Downstairs, which has it's own bedroom and full bathroom, is perfect for entertaining your guests with a large family room, gas logs, recreational area and kitchenette. Floors are covered with fiberglass-backed LVP so don't worry about tracking in water when you come in from enjoying fun on the lake! Tons of extra storage space down here as well! Showings begin Saturday, April 2.