Welcome to your secluded waterfront paradise nestled in a deep and wide cove on Lake Norman, minutes away from the main channel. This spacious 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home is on a half acre lot that slopes to over 100 ft. of beachfront. Recent upgrades include new LVP flooring in the basement, new carpet in bedrooms, & new dock boards not reflected in the photos. The primary suite & secondary bedroom are conveniently located on the main floor. Venture downstairs to a fully finished basement complete with a wet bar, additional living spaces, & sauna. Step onto the expansive deck spanning the rear of the house, a true paradise for entertainers, providing ample room for outdoor dining, relaxation, & breathtaking sunsets. A pathway leads you to a fire pit & private dock for boating, fishing, & swimming. The sale also includes a washer, dryer, pool table, wet bar refrigerator, kitchen refrigerator, & garage refrigerator. Minutes to Publix & Sherrills Ford Village! No HOA or restrictions.