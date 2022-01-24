 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $0

Coming Spring 2022! Blackstone Bay is the perfect new townhome community in Sherrills Ford, NC tucked away in the most natural setting. Nearby, is the sought after Lake Norman with water activities and endless sunsets. Blackstone Bay is nestled in a tree-lined setting, but is convenient to the bustle of Mooresville which includes, shopping, dining and entertainment. Minutes from the up and coming Denver area. This community will include stainless appliances, granite in kitchen and solid surface in living areas D.R. Horton has thoughtfully designed, townhome plans focus on todays lifestyles featuring superior craftsmanship. With this combination of location, pricing, and included features, it is easy to see why so many people would like to call this home.

