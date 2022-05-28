4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $799,900

This equestrian property is any horse lovers paradise located off HWY 150 between Salisbury and Mooresville w/ easy access to I-85. Featuring 11 acres w/ a 30x30 barn, a tack room, water heater, & 2 oversized stalls w/ dutch doors that lead to 2 separate paddocks. 2 large pastures designed for rotational grazing that were planted with endophyte free grass. Property offers nice views, peace & quiet, large covered front porch, an oversized composite deck measuring 28x20, & hot springs salt-water hot tub for your very own outdoor paradise. 4BR-3BA home offers an open living space; large kitchen with oversized island, extra deep & tall cabinets; living room with gas fireplace; master w/ sitting area; distressed hardwood floors on main level. 2nd floor boasts a bedroom with its own bathroom & bonus room. Extra bonus features include a sealed climate controlled crawl w/ foam insulation underneath & in attic, tankless WH, & R15 insulation, as a result the home is extremely energy efficient.