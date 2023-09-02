Proposed new construction on a 3.3 acre lot in the desirable Cameron Glen subdivision in Salisbury. About 35 minutes to Charlotte, 40 minutes to Winston, 45 minutes to High Point and only 30 minutes to Mooresville! Caruso homes' Badin floorplan is an open concept plan with large great room flowing right into the kitchen. With a large center island and plenty of counter space you will have just to place and setting you need for entertaining. Enjoy the formal dining room that leads to the adjacent to the kitchen right off of the huge open foyer! The upper level boast 3 bedrooms and as well as a master suite. This is a proposed build, all images and drawings are representations. The land only listing is MLS#4062817. Ask your agent for details. An awesome lot, location and builder for your new construction home! Square footage is estimated. Some features subject to change and selection.