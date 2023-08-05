Welcome to our brand new 1-story Ranch! This home features 4 bedrooms, open floor plan, an exquisite Kitchen with Granite, an abundance of Cabinets including pantry style, built in appliances plus expansive center island with room for dining, a large Mud Room off the 2 Car Garage with a Drop Station plus additional Storage! Beautiful Primary Bedroom Suite with Spacious En Suite Bath & generous walk in closet! Lets not forget the sliding glass doors that lead you to the Patio overlooking the tree lined back yard, perfect for outdoor entertaining & relaxation! This modern property is designed to provide a perfect blend of comfort and convenience, offering an ideal space for your family to thrive. Just off the beaten path but not far from Shopping, entertainment & easy commute to Charlotte or Winston-Salem Via Highway 85! Don't miss out on the opportunity to call this beautiful house your home!
4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $399,900
