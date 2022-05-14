4 Bedroom new construction in well established neighborhood! Quality custom built 2 story home, 4Br 2 1/2 ba over 2300 Heated sqft! Formal dining room or would make a great study/office area. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, tile backsplash, gorgeous real wood soft close cabinets and drawers. Also includes, stainless steel appliances, pantry, Island and breakfast area. Spacious great room open to the kitchen. LVP flooring through-out and carpet in the bedrooms. 9ft ceilings through out main floor! Primary suite offers 2 walk- in closets, private bath with large walk-in shower with 2 shower heads and vanity with dual sinks. Spare bedrooms are good size. 2nd full bath has shower/tub combo and dual sink vanity. Laundry room with cabinets and folding table. 2 Car garage and 10x10 patio out back! Conveniently located! All of this situated on a large .63 Acre corner lot!
4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $335,000
