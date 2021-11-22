4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $299,900

China Grove area. Minutes to Hurley Park. (West Rowan schools) Gorgeous like new remodel in cul-de-sac. -4 Bed & 3 full Baths. Dream Kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, new Shaker cabinets, luxury waterproof vinyl plank floor & Pantry. Great outdoor living with huge backyard, stone patio & partial fence. Lots of parking with 2-Car Garage & concrete drive. Open plan with Den, Kitchen & Dining together. Three modern full baths. The primary bath has walk in tiled shower & dual granite vanities. Second bath also with dual granite vanities. Brand new Roof, new windows, new hot water heater & one new HVAC unit. Great location minutes to Hurley Park, 9 minutes to Y with indoor pool & exercise facilities, 10 minutes to Rolling Hills Golf. Shop in 12 minutes at Kohl's or Belks at Wallace Commons, or minutes to downtown China Grove. Be on I-85, Hwy 152, Hwy 29, or Hwy 70 in minutes. Wonderful neighborhood.