Looking for a 4 BR, 1.5 bath home in the West Rowan District? Located close to restaurants, I-85, shopping, hospitals? Look know further! The beautiful 1,677 sf split level home has so much to offer - recently updated with new paint and light fixtures - this home offers original hardwood flooring throughout and also has tile in baths and kitchen areas. Walk into an large living area with great natural light on the main living area - then go into an open dining/kitchen area - perfect for entertaining! Kitchen has stainless appliances and great counter/cabinet space! Step up into the upper level which offer 3 BRs and 1 bath with large vanity and built ins! Step down into the lower level to a grand family room with cozy fireplace and great views of outside! Lower level also has primary BR with 1/2 bath and walk in closet! Beautiful lot with storage building and plenty of space to play! Book your showing today! Make this your new home!
4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $200,000
