4 Bedroom Home in Olin - $925,000

Stunning home with complete privacy offering over 44 acres of wooded land with bubbly bold creek in the back yard which makes this a true wildlife haven! This home was built with a no-maintenance mindset offering upgraded vertical siding, brick foundation, LVP Flooring inside, and so much more! Entering this spectacular home you will be amazing at the oversized and beautiful kitchen featuring a live edge topped 4x9 island with addt'l storage, beautiful custom cabinetry, walk-in pantry, and a stunning picture window that overlooks the private back yard & creek! You will notice custom features throughout that are too many to name (click each picture for details)! This home offers an open floorplan, 4 Bedrooms/3.5 baths on the main level. 2 bonus rooms upstairs & full bath! You will love the location being only 20 minutes to Statesville, Elkin, Wilkesboro as well as a short 50 minute drive to Charlotte! RV 50 AMP installed! Please see photos and captions for more detail. Enjoy!