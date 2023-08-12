Gorgeous new construction in Gambill Forest features Open floor plan with large spacious rooms. Gourmet kitchen with center island and walk-in pantry. Living room with fireplace. First floor primary bedroom suite with ensuite bath & walk-in closets. 3 additional bedrooms and loft are o upper floor. 2 Car Garage, Open level Yard. Available for immediate occupancy. NO PES. Tenant pays all Utilities. Deposit is dependent on application. All fees, deposit and 1st month’s rent will be due prior to move in.