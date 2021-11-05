What can I say? This home is ideally located in The Point. Matures trees abound in this beautiful, quiet neighborhood. If you like to entertain, this house provides plenty of space on the main level as well as the lower level. The screened porch offers comfort from pesky bugs while you sip on your favorite beverage or enjoy a meal while listening the sounds of nature that surround you. Bedrooms are spacious w good closet space. Generous wine cellar. The lower level has a couple of rooms allowing for an extra office, workout area, or sleeping area. Approx 5 min walk to your deeded boatslip and from there onto LKN to enjoy the day. Plenty of attic and basement storage Newer copper roof and gutter guards. Social membership required.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $995,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Think back: Have you ever been owed money — maybe a refund from a business, security deposit from a landlord or the return of a deposit from a…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 21-27. L…
- Updated
A two-car accident sent the occupants of both vehicles to the hospital and closed Sullivan Road for more than an hour Tuesday.
Most of the garden at T.C. Harris’ home is showing the signs of fall after what he described as a good year, but in a simple flower bed behind…
- Updated
Part of Iredell County went to the polls on Tuesday as voters in Davidson, Harmony, Love Valley, Mooresville, and the Mooresville Graded Schoo…
- Updated
The town of Troutman will have one municipal election Tuesday as three Town Council seats are on the ballot.
- Updated
A former firefighter and paramedic faces misdemeanor drug charges stemming from a domestic incident, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
OLIN—Acknowledging the student cheering section’s contribution and celebrating briefly with them after victories has become customary for memb…
- Updated
Tuesday was Election Day for some races in Iredell County. Voters in Mooresville were choosing between two men as at-large representative on t…
- Updated
OLIN—The process of rebuilding a high school football program is never easy. There’s many ups and downs along the long and winding road back t…