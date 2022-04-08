 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $995,000

House is situated on four lots totaling 3.62 acres. While house is immaculate and updated, the investment potential for commercial value is palpable. Charlotte Hwy is on deck to grow substantially and acreage on flat level ground is going to be high market value. Only minutes from Lowes Corporate HQ, Ingersoll Rand, and thousands of Mooresville businesses. Will entertain including furnishings as well.

