Luxury Home located in a quaint 10 home community close to Woodland Heights School! Exquisite 2 story home surrounded by trees w/ fenced in backyard, in-ground Salt Water Pool w/ Hot Tub, 3 Car garage, & outdoor fireplace. The Primary suite is on the main level w/ a Gorgeous updated Primary bathroom w/ his & her vanities, free standing soaking tub, & custom shower w/ 2 shower heads. This is a 5 bedroom (4 bed septic), 3.5 bath home w/ a Beautifully updated kitchen w/ big marble top center island that opens up to the Great Room w/ gas fireplace; perfect for entertaining. There's a custom Built-in wine display near the formal dining room ideal for hosting formal dinners w/ guests. Quietly work from home in the main level office away from the main living areas of the home. Main level HVAC (Trane) replaced 2017, crawlspace encapsulation w/ dehumidifier, tankless hot H2O heater, landscape lighting, whole home H2O filtration & water softener system & irrigation. Showings begin 10/15/2021
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $950,000
