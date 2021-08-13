4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $950,000

Vacation year round in this charming, waterfront home. Situated in a large, protected cove, enjoy stunning views and year round, deep water. This cozy, yet spacious, pine log home has hand hued ceiling beams, planked walls and gleaming heart pine floors. A large flagstone, wood burning fire place anchors the great room and is enjoyed by the dining room as well. Both rooms boast lake views through sets of french doors opening onto the oversized deck. The lovely kitchen with ample white cabinetry and island has plenty of space and storage for many entertaining possibilities. Upstairs, the master suite has lake views along with 3 other bedrooms and a full bath. The basement has endless possibilities with two large rec/flex rooms, a convenient full bath and a large storage area, perfect for lake toys! Outside, enjoy the spacious covered flagstone deck, custom firepit and lush mature landscaping. This home is an entertainer's dream. Amazing primary, secondary home or VRBO potential.