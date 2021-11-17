4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $950,000

Luxury living on Lake Norman in a premier upscale waterfront neighborhood. This home will definitely not disappoint. Boasting Privacy the luxury begins down a long and tree lined driveway and you will be wowed from the large wood and stone front door entrance. The 2 story great room great you with its impressive 2 story wood vaulted ceiling and stone fireplace with built ins,plus large windows to enjoy the backyard & lake views. Peaceful and friendly cove allows families and friends to enjoy hours of lake living without the worry of passing boat traffic. Gourmet kitchen includes viking appliances. Beautiful large island & built in refrigerator. Detailed upgrades,trim and stonework throughout. Large main floor primary bedroom, w/ spa like bath includes a large shower & jetted tub. Downstairs is filled with fun & entertainment, a large rec room w/fireplace,also offers a 2nd living quarter option w/ 2nd kitchen. Great Location easy access to airport & Charlotte. Award winning schools.