Welcome home to beautiful Bells Crossing! This spacious home is ready for new owners, now is your chance! This home is an entertainer's delight with an open concept main floor and fully finished basement. Get cozy by the double-sided fireplace that can be enjoyed from both the front den and family living room. Relax in the soaking tub in the owner's spa bath retreat. Pop popcorn for a movie night in the well appointed home theater! This home features spacious bedrooms, several flex spaces, large closets, spray foam insulation for optimum energy efficiency, and is abundant in natural light! You'll love the thoughtful updates throughout including gourmet kitchen, built in Sonos Music System, modern light fixtures in kitchen & dining, and electric car charging port in garage. The finished basement features a fitness room, home theater, and guest suite with secondary full kitchen, living, dining, bed & bath. Enjoy a fenced in yard with lot extending to creek. Community amenities
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $950,000
