Better than NEW! One-of-a-kind custom home situated on a private lot with year around Lake Norman Views, DEEDED BOAT SLIP, and room for a pool. This home is truly a must-see quality custom construction throughout with over $100K in upgrades in last year. The exterior features a large covered front porch, oversized 3 car garage, gorgeous stone front with new paint. The custom interior features a large master with his and her closets and spa bathroom, secondary guest suite with full bath, ½ bath for guest use, open floor plan, office, newly updated kitchen with gas range & double wall ovens, sunroom, laundry, wine bar, custom hardwood floors updated in 2021 and a gorgeous floor to ceiling stone fireplace all on the main floor. Upstairs features 2 additional bedrooms with high ceilings, large walk-in closets, Jack and Jill bathroom, and a large loft used for theater room that includes built-in projector and surround sound system for interior and exterior of home. Finish all this off with a 3.5 year Full Home Warranty that has been paid for and transfers to the buyer. ($4200 Value)
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $949,500
