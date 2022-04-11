Peace & serenity await you at this stunning waterfront, lake access home. The huge 31x18 deck & screened in patio that overlooks the lake, are perfect for any one who enjoys relaxing or entertaining. Keep your boat close w/deeded Boat Slip located a short distance from your back door. The inside is just as desirable with finished hardwood floors that greet you as you walk in and custom Levolor blinds throughout. Spacious kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, & a walk in pantry. You can enjoy dinner with a view with a breakfast nook that oversees the lake. The 2nd level features 4 spacious bedrooms, a bonus room, & 3 full baths. Huge attic space, with large windows that overlook Lake Norman, can be turned into a 3rd floor living area if desired, or used as storage. The garage comes with Double RV/boat Electrical Hook-Up. Positioned in a tranquil cove with no HOA this home offers both privacy and calmness. This is a one-of-a kind house, it’s waiting for you!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $949,000
