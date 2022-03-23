 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $945,000

Beautifully maintained 4-bedroom home in the highly sought after The Farms neighborhood on the popular Bayberry Creek Circle. Primary bedroom on main level with custom shelving in closet. Light and airy 2 story great room. Two gas fireplaces, built-in stereo speakers inside and on deck. Beautiful chef's kitchen including gas cooktop, built-in icemaker, soft close draws, walk in pantry. Screened-in porch at rear of home off large deck. New exterior paint, and some new interior paint. HVAC replaced in 2015 and 2020. Washer, Dryer refrigerator and pool table are all negotiable. 3 bay garage. Back yard is level. Septic system was designed to allow for a pool (HOA approval will be necessary). World class amenities including club house with activities director, Olympic size pool, tennis, walking trails, soccer fields, playground and outdoor kitchen / entertaining area. Secure boat storage and public lake access / ramp minutes away.

