Welcome home to beautiful Bells Crossing! This spacious home is ready for new owners, now is your chance! This home is an entertainer's delight with an open concept main floor and fully finished basement. Get cozy by the double-sided fireplace that can be enjoyed from both the front den and family living room. Relax in the soaking tub in the owner's spa bath retreat. Pop popcorn for a movie night in the well appointed home theater! This home features spacious bedrooms, several flex spaces, large closets, spray foam insulation for optimum energy efficiency, and is abundant in natural light! You'll love the thoughtful updates throughout including gourmet kitchen, built in Sonos Music System, modern light fixtures in kitchen & dining, and electric car charging port in garage. The finished basement features a fitness room, home theater, and guest suite with secondary full kitchen, living, dining, bed & bath. Enjoy a fenced in yard with lot extending to creek. Community amenities
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $935,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 31-year-old Statesville man was shot to death early Friday morning.
A search warrant at a Mooresville residence led to the arrests of two people on a felony drug charge.
A motorcycle rider died after colliding with a pickup truck on Interstate 77 Friday evening.
Two teens have been charged in connection with shots being fired in Mooresville early Sunday morning that resulted in one person being injured.
NC ‘serial killer’ connected to at least four deaths, feds say. Rutherford County handyman serving life after SC conviction.
A North Carolina man now described as a “serial killer” shot and killed Nancy Rego of Charlotte and poisoned her 88-year-old mother in November 2017, according to federal prosecutors who handled the case. Daniel Printz, a Rutherford County handyman, also killed Gaston County resident Leigh Goodman, 61, in 2018 within days of meeting her, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina says. The ...
Apple is expanding its Maiden data center with a 240,000-square-foot addition.
There will be no shortage of ways to celebrate Independence Day in Iredell County in 2022.
Statesville was well represented this past weekend as Kayla Wright, the reigning Miss Statesville, and Carrie Rader, Statesville’s Outstanding…
Police are investigating the death of an 18-month-old boy who died after being left unattended in a vehicle for several hours. The boy’s father later committed suicide.
When Tasha Smyre began taking part in the Statesville Neighborhood Spring Yard Contest, she just planned to make her yard look better. But it …