4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $934,000

***SELLERS OFFERING $15,000 IN SELLER CREDIT AT CLOSING*** BUYERS CAN USE THE MONEY TO HELP BUY DOWN THEIR INTEREST RATE, PUT TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS, SURVEYS, ETC. DON'T MISS THIS "TIME VALUE OF MONEY" OFFER GOOD UNTIL 7/25/2022. Welcome home to beautiful Bells Crossing! This home is an entertainer's delight with an open concept main floor and fully finished basement. This home features spacious bedrooms, several flex spaces, large closets, spray foam insulation for optimum energy efficiency, and is abundant in natural light! You'll love the thoughtful updates throughout including gourmet kitchen, built in Sonos Music System, modern light fixtures in kitchen & dining, and electric car charging port in garage. The finished basement features a fitness room, home theater, and guest suite with secondary full kitchen, living, dining, bed & bath. Enjoy a fenced in yard with lot extending to creek. Community amenities.