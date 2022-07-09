***SELLERS OFFERING $15,000 IN SELLER CREDIT AT CLOSING*** BUYERS CAN USE THE MONEY TO HELP BUY DOWN THEIR INTEREST RATE, PUT TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS, SURVEYS, ETC. DON'T MISS THIS "TIME VALUE OF MONEY" OFFER GOOD UNTIL 7/25/2022. Welcome home to beautiful Bells Crossing! This home is an entertainer's delight with an open concept main floor and fully finished basement. This home features spacious bedrooms, several flex spaces, large closets, spray foam insulation for optimum energy efficiency, and is abundant in natural light! You'll love the thoughtful updates throughout including gourmet kitchen, built in Sonos Music System, modern light fixtures in kitchen & dining, and electric car charging port in garage. The finished basement features a fitness room, home theater, and guest suite with secondary full kitchen, living, dining, bed & bath. Enjoy a fenced in yard with lot extending to creek. Community amenities.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $934,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Carolina Panther Wesley Walls, a five-time Pro Bowl tight end, will be part of next week’s youth football camp in Troutman.
There will be no shortage of ways to celebrate Independence Day in Iredell County in 2022.
After the end of a lengthy public comment period Mayor Miles Atkins polled the crowd to see which side of the divisive project proposed at 990 River Highway in western Mooresville they were on.
As the groundbreaking for its Arts and Cultural Center is set for Thursday, the Statesville Housing Authority’s Darbah Skaf hopes once it is c…
The U.S. Air Force, charged with defending America’s skies, conducted a study, Project Blue Book, from 1952 through 1969.
Statesville native Wayne Harwell has been chosen to umpire his sixth and seventh Babe Ruth World Series for the 2022 season.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced arrests in drug investigations dating back to April.
Joel Reese, our local history librarian, telephoned me Wednesday morning, asking if I had heard that a French television crew was filming the …
The man wanted on a first-degree murder warrant in connection with the shooting death of a 31-year-old Statesville man turned himself in Frida…
Twenty-five years ago: