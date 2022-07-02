4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $921,285

ESTATE SIZE Cul-de-Sac lot! New Construction...YOU FOUND the peaceful & quiet community of WOODLEAF located just off Fernhill Rd. This proposed, semi-custom home, located on the 1.71 ACRE lot, is your chance to enjoy the privacy that welcomes you home in Woodleaf. The Solitude is a 1.5 story style home & has 4 spacious bedrooms, 4 baths & 3 car garage. Standard Upgrades: site finished natural white oak hardwood floors, granite countertops, SS appliances, fireplace, covered back deck with French doors leading to the living room, modern light fixtures, & 9’ ceilings on the first floor, inviting front porch. Country living with city convenience. Pet Care, Medical, Parks, Public Boat Launch, Marinas, Restaurants, Shopping, and local schools are less than a 10-minute drive. Great location between Winston-Salem, Hickory, and Charlotte. Drive through this CHARMING neighborhood and see the BEAUTY of the community.