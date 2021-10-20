Custom one-of-a-kind brick home w/spacious open flrplan has whole home generator & H2O filtration, tankless HW heater & state of the art Sec sys w/cameras. In Woodleaf w/low Iredell taxes, just mins to LKN State Park with it's beach, trails & Boat Ramp. 4” HW floors on main. Open kitch has 36” SS gas range/hood, massive 5x9 stone-faced island & Butler pantry w/sink by DR. Lg office w/stone FP & coffered ceiling. Spacious loft overlooks 2 Story GR & stone FP below. South wall of windows spills great natural light to both levels. Huge 1st floor Owner Suite has a Sitting Room & stunning ensuite bath. 2nd main level ensuite BR is ideal for guests or an in-law suite. Upper 2 lg BRs & full bath, plus enormous 54’ Bonus Rm w/oversized closet. Great closet storage thru-out. Huge 3 car garage w/work area. Large level wooded lot with room for an inground pool sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Desire more space & privacy? Call for details on option to purch adjoining wooded lots for 3 acres!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $899,000
