4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $890,000

This magnificent Lake Norman home greets you with soaring 2-story ceilings from the entry through to the great room! Greeted by TONS of windows & natural light that spill into the kitchen,breakfast nook & great room. Its beauty is amplified by the gorgeous gas log fireplace complete w stacked stone all the way to the ceiling & large mantel! The main level primary suite offers a large room, ensuite bath w walk-in shower, soaking tub & walk-in closet. You will also find a formal dining room, office/den, laundry, garage & hall half bath on the main level. Upstairs the perfect mini suite awaits w a generously sized room, full bath & walk-in closet. 2 other bedrooms also w walk-in closets as well as another full bath bring in all together. The best surprise awaits you in this massive bonus/media/flex room also with a walk-in closet, built ins, windows & lots of natural light. This home has all of the perfectly placed storage & features you are looking for!! For a private showing or more info on this home, call Naomi Race of Realty ONE Group Select at 704-774-9710 www.smilesandkeys.com