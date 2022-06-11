4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $879,000

New construction, direct from Builder, on quiet and desirable Kenway Loop, directly across the street from Lake Norman. Solid oak double door entry leads to wonderful open floor plan with dining to the left and home office to the right thru double French doors. Great room has vaulted ceilings with gas fireplace and built-ins. Large island kitchen with granite counter tops, pot filler and oversized apron sink, ceramic tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances, open to breakfast room and great room. Master on main with tray ceiling and private sitting area, overlooking the back yard with space for a pool. Ensuite bath has his/her sinks, frameless glass shower, custom tile work and free-standing tub, with entry to large walk-in closet. Solid oak staircase leads to 2nd ensuite bedroom, with 3rd and 4th bedrooms sharing Jack-and-Jill bath, each with personal sinks. Generous bonus/media room over the 3 car garage below.