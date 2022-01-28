You do not want to miss this beautiful Frank Betz build with tons of living space. Once you walk through the front door you will be greeted with a two story entry way, large office, and large formal dinning area. You will enter into the two story great room with one of the two fireplaces, the large master bedroom will be found just around the corner. Master bath has a garden tub, walk in shower along with two walk in closets and ample counter space. Large kitchen with island is open to the family room, screened in porch and steps away from large laundry room. Upstairs you will find all secondary bedrooms and two full baths, all bedrooms are Jack and Jill baths. Two very large bonus rooms, bonus room above garage has a bar with sink which would make for a great entertaining area. Large back yard would make the possibility of possibly a pool or whatever you may desire. The house has all new paint throughout, new carpet and the hardwood has just been refinished. A MUST SEE!!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $869,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
I spend a fair amount of time on the roadways in and around Iredell County and the Lake Norman area. In this time, I have seen my fair share o…
- Updated
A Harmony man is facing driving while impaired and other charges after his vehicle struck an Iredell Sheriff’s Office patrol car Monday night.
Drivers report engine issues after fueling up at Tomlin Mill One Stop. Owner: 'We’re going to make this right'
- Updated
When John Saunders heard his Ford F-150 making strange noises Monday, he first thought it might just need a little maintenance. But when he st…
- Updated
OLIN—North Iredell’s Jackson Hawkins glanced over at the bleachers on the home side and noticed his older sister, Ashley, in attendance.
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing more than 20 charges that authorities said resulted from an investigation into the sexual assault of a family member.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 9-15.
Late last week, PAR agreed to take more than 20 dogs seized from a hoarding situation in Gaston County, Donald Gullett, development director f…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 13-19. L…
- Updated
A 19-year-old from Mooresville was charged with statutory rape of a child after he was caught by a parent climbing out of the child’s bedroom window, the Mooresville Police Department reported.
After decades of operating many of Iredell County’s McDonald’s franchises, Mike and Melissa Neader are ready to let the sun set on their time …